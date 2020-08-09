A drink-driver was found near the Preseli hills more than a mile from his crashed Mercedes.

Janis Vanags, of Pendine Hill to Red Roses, Pendine, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit and without third-party insurance when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Monday, August 3.

Stacey Holmes, prosecuting, said a driver was flagged down by two intoxicated men on the B4329 at New Inn at around 4am on July 2.

The police were called and a search was carried out after officers arrived to find a crashed Mercedes, registered to Vanags.

The three occupants, including Vanags, were found more than a mile away.

Miss Holmes said: “They were extremely intoxicated.

“The defendant was noted to be unsteady on his feet and his speech was slurred. He was evasive and denied being the driver of the vehicle.”

Vanags was found to have 70mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, double the legal limit of 35mg.

The key to the Mercedes was discovered in his trouser pocket, and Vanags, 27, admitted having three shots of tequila before getting behind the wheel.

Miss Holmes added: “He said he lost control of the car, was unable to get it out, and drank more alcohol before the police arrived.”

Vanags stated he believed he was insured on the vehicle’s policy.

The court heard he had a previous conviction for drink-driving in 2017.

Tom Lloyd, defending, said farm-worker Vanags had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

“He understands it was his obligation to make 100 per cent certain that he was covered by the insurance company.”

Mr Lloyd added that Vanags was a hard-working man who regretted his actions.

Magistrates banned Vanags for three years and ordered him to pay £719 in fines, costs and a surcharge.