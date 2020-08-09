Police in Pembrokeshire are taking action to clamp down on nuisance drivers in the county following a rise in complaints.
A number of calls have been made to Dyfed-Powys Police reporting antisocial behaviour in north Pembrokeshire, with callers complaining of vehicles travelling at excessive speeds and in an anti-social manner
Roads Policing Unit officers have said they are aware and are working to resolve the issue.
Sergeant Justin Williams said: “Since the easing of lockdown restrictions, we have seen an increase in traffic in Pembrokeshire, and a rise in the number of reports of antisocial driving.
Officers will be targeting areas of concern and will deal with offenders robustly
“We will be issuing notices to drivers who are found to be causing alarm, distress or annoyance which means that if they are reported again their vehicle can be seized.
“All we ask if that people respect those who live in the area, as well as the visitors who come to enjoy beautiful Pembrokeshire every summer.”
