A woman has been taken to hospital after a crash on Laws Street, Pembroke Dock.
Emergency services are still at the scene, but a fire service spokesperson said a stop message has now been issued.
The spokesperson said the crash involved two vehicles and a female driver has now been taken to hospital by ambulance crews.
The fire service arrived at the scene at 11.09am this afternoon (Sunday, August 9).
A member of the public at the scene said it looked like one of the drivers had crashed into parked cars.
Crews from the fire service, police and ambulance service attended the scene.
