Three new cases of the coronavirus have been found across the Hywel Dda Health Board area, the latest figures from Public Health Wales (PHW) show.

Two new cases were found in Pembrokeshire yesterday (Saturday, August 8) and one was found in Carmarthenshire.

The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 1,192 - 302 in Pembrokeshire, 817 in Carmarthenshire and 73 in Ceredigion.

Across Wales, 26 cases were reported to PHW from 6,586 tests. The total number of cases in the country has now risen to 17,451.

No new deaths due to the coronavirus were reported yesterday in Wales.

Dr Giri Shankar, Incident Director for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “Welsh Government has announced changes to the lockdown measures effective from Monday 10 August, which will enable indoor swimming pools, gyms, fitness studios and leisure centres to re-open premises. Physical distancing and enhanced cleaning measures must be undertaken.

“Children’s indoor play areas will also be able to re-open their doors, however areas such as ball pits, which aren’t able to be easily cleaned, must remain closed.

“In light of the fine weather forecast this weekend, Public Health Wales continues to remind the public that they have a vital role in preventing the spread of coronavirus by always sticking to social distancing guidelines - staying two metres away from others, and washing hands regularly. When travelling you should also avoid car sharing with people outside your household.

“Advice on travelling abroad, including the latest information on quarantine requirements on returning home, can be found on the FCO website.

“Public Health Wales supports the recent announcement of the four UK Chief Medical Officers to extend the self-isolation period from seven to 10 days for those in the community who have symptoms or a positive test result. This will help provide additional protection to others in the community.

"Anyone with suspected symptoms of Covid-19 infection - a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a loss of smell or taste (anosmia) - must self-isolate and seek an urgent test.

"Confirmed cases must now isolate for 10 days, with members of their household isolating for 14 days until the risk of passing on further infection has gone. Combined, these simple but effective actions will ensure the virus does not spread.

“Public Health Wales is also reminding the public that children under the age of 11 no longer have to maintain a two metre distance from each other or from adults. This reflects scientific evidence which indicates the risk of transmission is lower among this age group. However, it is very important older children and young adults continue to follow social distancing and the other measures to keep them safe.

Updates on current incidents

“Following a multi-agency Incident Management Team meeting held on Thursday 6 August and the conclusion of the mass sampling exercise of employees at Zorba Delicacies in Ebbw Vale, Public Health Wales can confirm that no new cases of coronavirus have been reported associated with the incident.

“The total therefore remains at eight laboratory-confirmed cases and one probable case linked to the incident.

“The fact that there has been no increase in cases is reassuring, indicating that control measures have been effective so far and that there is no evidence to suggest wider transmission within the local community resulting from the cluster.

“The situation at the site will continue to be monitored, and updates will be provided when required.

“There are no significant updates on the previously reported incidents in Llangefni and Wrexham.

“Following a multi-agency Incident Management Team meeting held on Wednesday 5 August, and as a result of no further cases associated with Kepak in Merthyr Tydfil, Public Health Wales can confirm that the decision has been taken to declare the incident over. We would like to thank all those involved in supporting the response to the incident.

Contact tracing and general information

“Contact tracing continues in Wales as part of the Welsh Government’s Test, Trace, Protect strategy. Anyone who has a positive coronavirus test will be contacted by a team of contact tracers, and asked for details of everyone they have had close contact with while they have had symptoms.

“Please keep a note of your activities so you can easily remember your whereabouts on a given day, along with who you were in contact with.

“If you are asked to self-isolate, you should also comply with this request to prevent further spread of the virus.

“Tracers are trained staff and personal information that you provide will handled in line with data protection regulations and will not be shared widely.

“Further information about the symptoms of coronavirus is available on the Public Health Wales website, or members of the public can use the NHS Wales symptom checker.

“Anyone experiencing coronavirus symptoms can apply for a home testing kit by visiting www.gov.wales/coronavirus, or by calling the national 119 phone service.

“Anyone with suspected coronavirus should not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. They should only contact NHS 111 if they feel they cannot cope with their symptoms at home, their condition gets worse, or their symptoms do not get better after seven days.

“Only call 999 if you are experiencing a life-threatening emergency, do not call 999 just because you are on hold to 111. We appreciate that 111 lines are busy, but you will get through after a wait.”

“Public Health Wales’ user-friendly data dashboard takes information from a range of different sources. The total number of positive cases now includes those reported from non-NHS Wales laboratories, which are subject to ongoing de-duplication, refinement and reconciliation. This may result in fluctuation of the total positive cases as this process takes place.”