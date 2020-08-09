Four days of thunderstorms are set to sweep across Pembrokeshire and most of the UK from Monday (August 10).
The Met Office has put a yellow weather warning in place for the entire UK from Monday through to Wednesday and another in place for England and Wales on Thursday.
As part of their weather warning, the Met Office said there was "significant uncertainty in location and timing" of the storms but where they occur "they could be significant and disruptive".
⚠️#Thunderstorm⚠️ warnings are in force for large swathes of the UK next week— Met Office (@metoffice) August 9, 2020
Not everywhere will see them, but where they do occur they could be significant and disruptive
The details are likely to change so stay tuned for the latest #WeatherAware
A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Areas of thunderstorms are increasingly likely to develop over the south of the UK or nearby continent late on Sunday and will generally track north or north-westwards, potentially affecting all parts of the UK at some points during this period.
"Whilst the most intense thunderstorms, in some instances associated with large hail, will most probably be those triggered by the high temperatures of the day over England and Wales, other areas of storms producing heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and strong gusty winds could reach further north at times over Scotland and Northern Ireland. "
"These could occur at any time of the day. Where the storms occur, rainfall totals of 30-40 mm could fall in an hour, with some locations potentially receiving 60-80 mm in 3 hours, although these will be fairly isolated."