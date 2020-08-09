Hundred of mourners gathered at the King George V playing fields in Cardigan on Saturday morning to witness the funeral service of much-loved Cardigan DJ Andrew Tommo Thomas.
Tommo, who was just 53 when he died suddenly at home in Maesglas last week, was equally well known for being The Voice of the Scarlets, and to mark this his coffin was draped in the club flag and Scarlets' stalwart and former Wales player Rupert Moon gave a moving tribute from a stage that also held Tommo's portrait - and the microphone he used for his broadcasts from the Parc y Scarlets stadium.
Mr Thomas was a renown and entertaining DJ, first of all for Radios Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and also Radio Cymru and well at venues and events across the country. He was also a passionate sports fan and had played in goal for local teams including Maesglas.
As the hearse passed by the crowds those gathered, many in the colours of Maesglas, Swansea City or the Scarlets, broke into spontaneous applause and although it was a sombre event there were also smiles as people remembered and paid tribute to this larger-than-life character. The service was conducted by the Rev Huw George and local band Ail Symudiad provided the music.
Mr Thomas was a devoted husband, to Donna; proud and loving father of Cian Wyn and much-loved son of Olwen and the late Dilwyn. He also leaves to mourn a sister Tina; in-laws Terry and the late Sylvia; Nigel, Shelley and Euros and nephews and niece Aled, Nia, Osian and Gruffudd.
Interment followed at Cardigan Town Cemetery. There were family flowers only, but donations in lieu, if desired, can be sent to the Renal Unit, Morriston and Cardigan Cancer Care c/o funeral director Peter Evans, 54 Pendre, Cardigan, SA4 31JR. Telephone: 01239 615266.
