THERE were two shouts within hours on a busy Sunday for Tenby’s lifeboats

The first shout of the day was for the inshore craft, the Georgina Taylor and came at around 4.25pm hen the coastguard received a report that a dinghy had been spotted on the rocks at Priest’s Nose, Manorbier.

The volunteer crew were quickly on the water and made best speed to the scene. On arrival, they spotted a small dinghy on the rocks.

After making sure none of the three occupants needed medical assistance, the crew took the dinghy off the rocks and then towed around to the safety of Manorbier beach, where the vessel and its three occupants were put ashore.

The lifeboat then returned to station, arriving at 5.45pm.

The second shout of the day was for the all-weather lifeboat, the Haydn Miller and came at 7.20pm, after a report from a member of the public at the top of the cliff at Skrinkle, stating that a person seemed to be in difficulty in the water below.

After racing to the scene, the volunteer crew soon spotted the swimmers, who appeared to be snorkelling. Upon speaking to them, they confirmed that one of them had lost sight of the other whilst under water and had raised the alarm but they were now fine.

With the snorkellers in no difficulty and now making their way ashore, the lifeboat stood down and returned to station, arriving at 8.05pm.