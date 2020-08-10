Magistrates have jailed a Monkton man who threatened a pharmacy worker.
Jamie Rawlingson, of Colley Court, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates via video link on Monday, August 3.
Rawlingson, 29, pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour intending to cause fear of violence.
Stacey Holmes, prosecuting, said Rawlingson was asked to leave Boots Pembroke Dock at 8.30am on February 19, as the store was not yet open.
He left, but returned and shouted at a staff member, stating she had an ‘attitude’, adding he would ‘knock her on her arse’. Her colleagues came to her assistance.
Tom Lloyd, defending, said Rawlingson had experienced a difficult six months, and had been indulging in Valium use.
“He takes full responsibility for his actions. He says it’s time for him to sort his life out and grow up.”
Mr Lloyd added that Rawlingson apologised to the court for his behaviour and realised it was totally inappropriate.
Magistrates sentenced Rawlingson to four weeks in custody and ordered him to pay £207 in costs and a surcharge.
Comments are closed on this article.