IN a town well used to witnessing military parades over the decades, the one which celebrated VJ-Day in Pembroke Dock – and the end of the Second World War after six long years – was very impressive.

All three armed services, each of which had contributed to Pembroke Dock’s part in the final victory, smartly marched in columns of three through the town.

From the vantage of an upstairs window on the south side of Bush Street, a service photographer captured sections of the very long parade through the streets of Pembroke Dock to mark VJ-Day (Victory over Japan), August 15, 1945.

Newspaper reports of the celebrations for Victory in Europe just weeks earlier in May had been carried under banner headlines, but VJ-Day passed by with much less fanfare. For a war-weary public peace had come at long last.

Where the Pembroke Dock parade formed up – possibly at Llanion Barracks – and where it was to finish is not known but those taking part can clearly be identified.

Behind the Pembroke Dock Police trio, of inspector, sergeant and constable, came an Army band and then a contingent of around 60 Naval officers and ratings, perhaps from a Royal Navy ship anchored in the Haven, and a party of the Women’s Royal Naval Service (Wrens).

Next came the Army contingent in their khaki battledress and then the Royal Air Force, some 100 or so officers and airmen in blue uniforms. Behind them marched 27 members of the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force (the WAAFs), led it is thought by Section Officer Marion Angus.

A contingent of Pembroke Dock’s No 1574 Squadron Air Training Corps follows on, ahead of the civic party and various Standards.

Townspeople are out to witness the parade but the pavements are not packed. Real peace had, at last, returned

Photographs from the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre Archive with acknowledgement to the Patricia Wall and Ivy Batchelor collections.