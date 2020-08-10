SOLVA'S 14th annual scarecrow trail took place during the first weekend of August with 23 children's book-themed characters adorning the village.
Despite the current coronavirus situation the event was attended by 70 groups who explored the village to spot scarecrows.
"This was the 14th Scarecrow trail to be held in Solva and, because of the present situation, the most difficult to organise," said organiser Fran Barker.
"However we had lovely weather, everything went to plan and a good time was had by all. This was the first of our annual events to take place this year, so attendance was very good."
After a public vote the winning scarecrows were named: best scarecrow went to Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets by Kitty Bennet; cleverest scarecrow was Stig of the Dump by Jonathan Higgins, while the accolade of funniest scarecrow went to The Big Friendly Giant (with sound effects) by Jackie Young.
The two winners of the guess the scarecrow competition were Sarah Andrews and Libby Hobbs.
In the name a scarecrow raffle, four people each day won doll-sized scarecrows knitted by Mollie Page of the Solva Craft group.