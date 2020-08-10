A routine walk on Newport beach turned into a life-changing event for a Pembrokeshire business owner.

Kristina Harries, owner of Dogsbody Grooming in Goodwick, should have been celebrating her 30th birthday and ten years of being in business earlier this month.

However, due to coronavirus restrictions, she had shelved all celebrations and planned a quiet walk with partner, Mike Daniel, and their three dogs ; black Labrador, Monty, golden retriever Fenton and new rescue dog Reeba.

“We had been talking about celebrating and what to do for my 30th and 10 years in business with the whole virus situation I'd lost hope of doing anything,” said Kristina.

“I didn’t want to plan anything with friends [because of the virus]. We usually do a big Dogsbody walk with all our customers on Newport Beach But because of the circumstances it wasn't possible this year.”

The couple decided to have a quiet weekend and took the dogs for their usual morning walk on Newport beach.

They headed towards the estuary to look for a lost lead and saw a picnic set up near to where someone was fishing.

“My partner said ‘let's go and look at it,” said Kristina. “I said that's really weird, why would we want to go and look at as a people’s stuff?”

After some persuading Kristina and Mike headed towards the picnic where Mike presented her with a triangular shaped cake.

The first two sides were decorated to celebrate Kristina’s ten years in business and 30th birthday.

“By this point I was already crying,” said Kristina.

The third side of the cake, complete with doggy decorations said ‘will you marry me?’.

“It was so amazing. I couldn’t believe it,” said Kristina. “I still haven’t come down. Every time I see a customer I get all over-excited again. It’s crazy, I can’t believe it.”

The couple have set a date for June 2022. As for the business, it continues to go from strength to strength and, despite having to cancel the celebratory do walk, gave away over £100 of goodies in an anniversary prize draw.

The salon was closed for around eight weeks during lockdown but is now open and offering ultrasonic teeth cleaning as a new service . Kristina said that lockdown was an opportunity to recharge and enjoy the lovely surroundings Fishguard and Goodwick have to offer .

“It made me rekindle my love for Fishguard and Goodwick,” she said. “It made me realise how amazing where we live is. We are really really fortunate.”