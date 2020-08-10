There is a chance for young photographers in Pembrokeshire to win a £50 Amazon voucher in the latest round of the Life in Lockdown photography competition.
The competition invites young people between the ages of 16 and 25 to submit pictures of life under the Covid-19 restrictions, and their subsequent relaxation, and is run by Pembrokeshire County Council's youth outreach team.
For the next round, the deadline has been extended to September 1, with the theme Save our Summer.
All past entrants, runner ups, winners and any young people who are new to the competition or who have thought about entering but have yet to do so can submit images of their 2020 summer, post lockdown.
The images should be true to life, belong to the individual and highlight the things they get up to, as well as showcasing the best Pembrokeshire has to offer.
For this round the prize pot has increased: the winner will receive a £50 Amazon voucher, the photo in second place a £30 Amazon voucher and third place a £20 Amazon voucher.
There are also plans for a final exhibition showcasing prints of the winners’ work.
"We would like to thank everyone for to date for supporting the project and promoting it," said outreach youth worker, Chris Barrie.
Entrants can submit up to three photos that can be taken on a camera or phone.
For an application form contact either Chris Barrie at chris.barrie@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or phone 07717 345935 or Mel Lear at melissa.lear@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or 07818 012254.