Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire have both reported new cases of coronavirus today (Monday) while Ceredigion has no new cases to report.

Figures released by Public Health Wales reveal one new case in Pembrokeshire and two in Carmarthenshire.

This brings the total number of reported coronavirus cases to 303 in Pembrokeshire, 819 in Carmarthenshire and 73 in Ceredigion.

In the last 24 hours a total of 341 people have been tested across the three counties, with 1.3 percent testing positive in Carmarthenshire and one percent in Pembrokeshire.

Across Wales there were reports of 12 new cases of the virus today. There were no new deaths reported today. There have been 1,579 deaths caused by the virus in Wales since recording began.

Dr Giri Shankar, incident director for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “Public Health Wales welcomes the gradual easing of lockdown measures which will enable indoor swimming pools, gyms, fitness studios and leisure centres to re-open premises from today (Monday 10 August). Physical distancing and enhanced cleaning measures must be undertaken.

“Children’s indoor play areas will also be able to re-open their doors, however areas such as ball pits, which aren’t able to be easily cleaned, must remain closed.

“Advice on travelling abroad, including the latest information on quarantine requirements on returning home, can be found on the FCO website.

“Public Health Wales supports the recent announcement of the four UK Chief Medical Officers to extend the self-isolation period from seven to 10 days for those in the community who have symptoms or a positive test result. This will help provide additional protection to others in the community.

"Anyone with suspected symptoms of COVID-19 infection - a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a loss of smell or taste (anosmia) - must self-isolate and seek an urgent test.

"Confirmed cases must now isolate for 10 days, with members of their household isolating for 14 days until the risk of passing on further infection has gone. Combined, these simple but effective actions will ensure the virus does not spread.

“Public Health Wales is also reminding the public that children under the age of 11 no longer have to maintain a two metre distance from each other or from adults. This reflects scientific evidence which indicates the risk of transmission is lower among this age group.

“However, it is very important older children and young adults continue to follow social distancing and the other measures to keep them safe.

“Contact tracing continues in Wales as part of the Welsh Government’s Test, Trace, Protect strategy. Anyone who has a positive Coronavirus test will be contacted by a team of contact tracers, and asked for details of everyone they have had close contact with while they have had symptoms.

“Please keep a note of your activities so you can easily remember your whereabouts on a given day, along with who you were in contact with.

“If you are asked to self-isolate, you should also comply with this request to prevent further spread of the virus.”