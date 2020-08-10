TWO maritime charities and a cafe were found to be victims of thefts and burglaries in Tenby today (Monday).
The incidents took place in the same area of the town.
At around 2am, the RNLI lifeboat station on Castle Hill was broken into and money taken from the charity donation box.
Also sometime overnight, the padlock on the charity box for the Shipwrwcked Mariners Society on Castle Square was broken and money taken from inside.
Around the same time, a window was forced open at the Dennis Café, Castle Beach, and the till was taken. It was later found with its money removed.
Tenby police officer and lifeboatman, PC Rob Garland said:
“The three incidents are currently being linked.
"Having to close to deal with the clean-up of this type of incident is difficult for any business, but especially so at this time.
"The two charities rely on donations to keep going and being a crew member of the Tenby lifeboat. I know what important work they due for the local community and for visitors who get into difficulty in the sea.
"I would appeal to anyone with any information to come forward and contact police.”
Police can be contacted either online at: bit.ly/DPPReportOnline, by email at: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.