Sunflower lanyards are being handed out for free at supermarkets such as Asda, Tesco and Sainsbury's in order to alert people to hidden disabilities.

Though shoppers are now required to wear a face mask when picking up their groceries, some people are not able to wear masks due to health conditions.

Some of those exempt from the rule have been met with concern and even anger from fellow shoppers who might believe they're deliberately flouting the rules.

Which supermarkets are handing them out?

As a result, M&S, Sainsbury's and Tesco have begun to hand out free sunflower lanyards to those exempt from the mask rule in order to alert shoppers to their extenuating circumstances.

Those who think they might need one, do not need to provide any proof of disability or exemption.

What does the charity, Hidden Disabilities, say?

Charity Hidden Disabilities explains the lanyards on its website: "Businesses who are members of the scheme are aware of our card and provide support, help, assistance or simply a little more time to those wearing the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower.

"However, please note that shops and public transport can still refuse you entry if you are not wearing a face covering."

Some of the exemptions for wearing a face mask include:

Having a diagnosed disorder such as autism or anxiety, and as such might experience distress while wearing a face mask

Suffering from a disability which makes you unable to put a mask on

Being aged 11 or under in England or under 5 in Scotland

Needing to eat, drink or take medication

Travelling with someone who needs to read facial expressions or lip-read

Where else can you get one?

Alternatively, customers can pick up a sunflower badge online for 55p, or obtain a free exemption certificate from the government, also obtained online.

The government says that you don't have to wear a covering if you have any "any physical or mental illness or impairment, or disability", and would experience "severe distress" from being obliged to wear one.