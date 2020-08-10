A DEPRESSED drink-driver who crashed into a car could have killed three other people, a court has heard.

Jordan Evans, of St Clements Road, Neyland, pleaded guilty to driving dangerously and while over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, August 4.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said it was luck rather than judgement that no-one was killed when Evans pulled out of a junction in the centre of Milford Haven and smashed his Vauxhall Corsa into a passing car on July 13.

The couple in the other car were heading to the marina to eat a takeaway when the force of the crash spun their vehicle 180 degrees.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “They ended up facing up the hill. Fortunately she was only driving at 20mph and it appears the defendant can’t have come out of the side road particularly fast. Miraculously there was no injury at all.”

Evans, 18, apologised and initially stated it was an accident and his foot had slipped on the pedal. He later admitted to police that he went out driving hoping to have an accident.

The court heard that his brother was a passenger in his car at the time.

Police could smell intoxicants and he was found to have 41mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.

Mr Pritchard-Jones added: “He has gone out which a vehicle, which is the equivalent of a dangerous weapon, intending to injure himself with no regard for his passenger or other users of public roads.

“It is only a matter of great luck that the lady and her boyfriend were not injured at all.”

The court heard that Evans, who was previously of clean character, had mental health issues.

Anthony O’Connell, defending, said: “This is not a case of prolonged dangerous driving, or showing off. It’s a very sad case.

“It was a serious incident where other road users were put at risk.”

Magistrates banned Evans from driving for 12 months and imposed an 18-month community order with a 15-day rehabilitation activity.

He was ordered to pay £340 in a fine, costs and surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “This could have led to the loss of lives for three other innocent people.”