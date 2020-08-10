A Pembroke Dock residential home that went back into lockdown over the weekend will soon reopen, after a staff member's coronavirus retest came back negative.

The Pembroke Haven Residential Home closed on Saturday, August 8, after a staff members routine coronavirus test returned a positive result.

However, after a retest, the member of staff has now been given the all-clear.

Speaking to the Western Telegraph, care home manager Steven Lade said: "The staff member concerned has been retested and has come back as a negative and we will be returning to some form of normality soon."

In a statement, a spokesperson for the home said they would slowly be lifting their lockdown restrictions.

They said: "We are glad to announce that the staff member who received a positive test for Covid-19 has been retested by NHS over the weekend and a negative result has been returned.

"We will be slowly lifting our lockdown restrictions and following consultation with Public Health Wales tomorrow we will let you know when visiting will restart.

"We will continue with our testing programme with all staff being tested tomorrow."

The spokesperson thanked the community for its support over the past few days.

In a statement to the Western Telegraph, Pembrokeshire County Council said they had been "working closely with the home and other agencies to ensure that every measure possible is being taken to protect the health and wellbeing of residents and staff."