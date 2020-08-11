Three police officers were assaulted by an intoxicated Monkton woman as they responded to reports of a disturbance at her home.

Ashlei Large, of Gwilliam Court, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, August 4.

Large, 23, had previously pleaded guilty to two drink-driving offences and three charges of assaulting an emergency worker.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Large’s Vauxhall Adam was stopped by police on the A4076 at Johnston at 1.05am on April 20.

She was found to have 61mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.

Eleven days later she was found to have 48mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, while driving in Main Street, Pembroke, at 1.10am.

The court heard three police officers found Large drunk with a can of lager in her hand, when they called at her home on July 13, following reports of a disturbance.

She became argumentative and slammed a door into one of the officers, then slapped him across the face.

An officer took hold of her to stop her from leaving the property and she swung her can at him, covering him with lager.

She threw her head back while being restrained in a head-butt motion, but did not manage to connect with anyone.

Large then spat at a third officer while being arrested and taken to the police vehicle.

Mr Pritchard-Jones added: “She continued to be abusive throughout the journey to the police station and was headbutting and kicking the cage.

“No officer sustained any injury, but it was not exactly a pleasant experience.”

Mike Kelleher, defending, said Large had mental health and substance misuse issues.

“Alcohol was a significant factor in the assault on the police.

“At this stage Miss Large had gone off the rails, drinking too much and taking other substances as well.”

Mr Kelleher added that it was Large herself who called the police due to difficulties on July 13, but when they arrived two hours later she had consumed more alcohol and struggled with the officers.

Magistrates banned Large from driving for three years and imposed a two-year community order with a 25-day rehabilitation activity.

She was ordered to pay £380 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.