A FUNDRAISING appeal has been launched to help two maritime charities and a beachside business who were targeted by thieves in Tenby this week.
The JustGiving appeal has been set up by town mayor, Cllr Sam Skyrme-Blackhall.
It follows burglaries at the Dennis Cafe at Castle Beach, a break-in to Tenby RNLI station and an attack on the Shipwrecked Mariners' collection 'mine' in Castle Square.
All three took place in the early hours of Monday.
"It is awful what has happened," said Cllr Skyrme-Blackhall. "But we are trying to provide some support to those affected. We are using social media and justgiving.com to try and turn a negative into a positive. We are a community together, so let's show it."
Read yesterday's story on www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/18641122.pc-lifeboatman-appeals-help-tracking-tenby-thieves/
Posting on JustGiving yesterday, she commented:
"Our RNLI station, a charity collection point and a respected local business were targeted by thieves last night. Charities and business have lost money during Covid-19 pandemic. They really didn't need this.
"We are seeking to raise money for all three to cover some of their costs. We are looking to raise £500 each for Tenby RNLI, Dennis Cafe and Shipwrecked Mariners Society. Any funds over £1500 will be given to Tenby RNLI."
Anyone who has any information about the incidents should call police on 101.