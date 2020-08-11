ELEVEN people in Pembroke are celebrating today after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.
The St Michaels Road neighbours netted the windfall, when SA71 5JG was announced as a daily prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Tuesday, August 11.
People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her well-wishes to the winners. She said: “Congratulations to our winners. I’m sure this news has made their day and I hope they enjoy their winnings.”
A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £600 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.
This draw was promoted by Girlguiding which has received over £5.8 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery.
Girlguiding is active in every part of the UK, giving girls and young women a space where they can be themselves, have fun, build brilliant friendships, gain valuable life skills and make a positive difference to their lives and their communities.
Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can now apply for funding.
Neighbouring Pembroke Dock saw 10 Milton Terrace neighbours net £1,000 each in April.
More recently, Milford Haven’s Roebuck Close saw three lucky winners in August, the second time the street had won in little over a year.
For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, please visit postcodelottery.co.uk or Facebook and Twitter.