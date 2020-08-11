No new cases of coronavirus were found across the Hywel Dda Health Board area yesterday, the latest figures from Public Health Wales (PHW) show.

The number of reported cases to date across the health board area stands at 303 in Pembrokeshire, 819 in Carmarthenshire and 73 in Ceredigion.

Across Wales, 13 cases of the coronavirus were identified from 7,773 tests, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 17,476.

No deaths were reported in the Hywel Dda area, but two deaths were reported in Wales. The total number of people confirmed to have died of the virus in Wales to 1,581.

Dr Robin Howe, Incident Director for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said:

"Public Health Wales welcomes the gradual easing of lockdown measures which will enable indoor swimming pools, gyms, fitness studios and leisure centres to re-open premises this week (Monday 10 August). Physical distancing and enhanced cleaning measures must be undertaken.

"Children's indoor play areas will also be able to re-open their doors, however areas such as ball pits, which aren't able to be easily cleaned, must remain closed.

"Advice on travelling abroad, including the latest information on quarantine requirements on returning home, can be found on the FCO website.

"Public Health Wales supports the recent announcement of the four UK Chief Medical Officers to extend the self-isolation period from seven to 10 days for those in the community who have symptoms or a positive test result. This will help provide additional protection to others in the community.

"Anyone with suspected symptoms of Covid-19 infection - a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a loss of smell or taste (anosmia) - must self-isolate and seek an urgent test.

"Confirmed cases must now isolate for 10 days, with members of their household isolating for 14 days until the risk of passing on further infection has gone. Combined, these simple but effective actions will ensure the virus does not spread.

Updates on current incidents

"There are no significant updates on the previously reported incidents in Llangefni, Ebbw Vale and Wrexham.

"Following a multi-agency Incident Management Team meeting held on Wednesday 5 August, and as a result of no further cases associated with Kepak in Merthyr Tydfil, Public Health Wales can confirm that the decision has been taken to declare the incident over. We would like to thank all those involved in supporting the response to the incident.

Contact tracing and general information

"Contact tracing continues in Wales as part of the Welsh Government's Test, Trace, Protect strategy. Anyone who has a positive coronavirus test will be contacted by a team of contact tracers, and asked for details of everyone they have had close contact with while they have had symptoms.

"Please keep a note of your activities so you can easily remember your whereabouts on a given day, along with who you were in contact with.

"If you are asked to self-isolate, you should also comply with this request to prevent further spread of the virus.

"Tracers are trained staff and personal information that you provide will handled in line with data protection regulations and will not be shared widely.

"Further information about the symptoms of coronavirus is available on the Public Health Wales website, or members of the public can use the NHS Wales symptom checker.

"Anyone experiencing coronavirus symptoms can apply for a home testing kit by visiting www.gov.wales/coronavirus, or by calling the national 119 phone service.

"Anyone with suspected coronavirus should not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. They should only contact NHS 111 if they feel they cannot cope with their symptoms at home, their condition gets worse, or their symptoms do not get better after seven days.

"Only call 999 if you are experiencing a life-threatening emergency, do not call 999 just because you are on hold to 111. We appreciate that 111 lines are busy, but you will get through after a wait."

"Public Health Wales' user-friendly data dashboard takes information from a range of different sources. The total number of positive cases now includes those reported from non-NHS Wales laboratories, which are subject to ongoing de-duplication, refinement and reconciliation. This may result in fluctuation of the total positive cases as this process takes place."