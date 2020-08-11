A sexual health charity has recommended that people wear face masks and pick positions where they are not face-to-face during sex to help manage the risk of coronavirus.

Here's what you need to know.

Which charity issues the advice?

The Terrence Higgins Trust (THT) has published new guidance on managing the risk of Covid-19 during intercourse.

Accroding to research by the charity - due to the social distancing measures introduced, the number of people seeking new sexual partners has plummeted.

The organisation found that 84 per cent of people had abstained from sex outside of their immediate household because of the restrictions.

However, after several months of the lockdown and its partial easing, THT said it was no longer realistic to ask people to completely refrain from sex.

What is the latest guidance on intercourse during the pandemic?

In the latest guidance, the charity advised the best sexual partner during the pandemic is yourself or someone you live with.

The reccommended that masturbation, using sex toys or participating in phone or online sex are recommended as the safest options - as these can be done at a distance from others.

What about having sex with someone outside of your household?

If having sex with someone outside of your household, THT added that having one regular partner or limiting the number of sexual partners as well as taking other precautions.

Potential sexual partners should discuss Covid-19 and ask if they or anyone in their household have had symptoms or tested positive.

The charity also recommended not having sex if you feel unwell and to isolate if you have symptoms.

Sexual partners have also been advised to wash their hands for 20 seconds before and after sex to help reduce the risk.

'Don't kiss and wear a face mask during sex'

Due to the ways Covid-19 is spread, the charity further recommends not kissing and wearing a face covering during intercourse.

The charity also advises picking positions where participants are not face to face.

Sexually active people are also advised to use condoms as well as dams for activities such as rimming, as the Covid-19 virus is thought to be found in some bodily fluids.

What have medical experts said?

THT's medical director Dr Michael Brady said: "Sex is a very important part of life and asking people to avoid sex indefinitely is not realistic.

"That's why, as the Covid-19 pandemic continues, we all need to find ways to balance our need for sex and intimacy with the risks of the spread of Covid-19.

"We're clear that abstaining from sex is the best way to protect yourself from coronavirus.

"But we hope by issuing this advice we will help people to manage the risks of Covid-19 while also being able to have and enjoy sex."

'Get a STI test'

The charity has also stressed the importance of sexual health outside of the pandemic and also recommends getting an STI test before starting to have sex again.

THT previously said lockdown measures could have helped slow HIV transmission rates, creating an "incredible opportunity" to "break the chain" of HIV infection spread.

As it can take around a month after possible exposure to HIV for it to show up on a test, anyone who has not had sex since before lockdown will get an accurate result.