A teenager was found to be carrying a knife and Class C drugs after his mother threw him out of her house because of his bad behaviour.

Rowan Clarke, care of King Street, Pembroke Dock, pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article in a public place and Class C drugs possession when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, August 4.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police decided to search Clarke because of his demeanour when they spoke to him on Dimond Street, Pembroke Dock, at 11.20pm on July 3.

“He was found to be in possession of a small lock knife and two diazepam tablets.

“Police also saw a small bag on the street where he had been standing, and there were a further 1.5 tablets in that bag.”

Clarke, 19, told officers: “They’re my diazes.” He added that they had been prescribed to him, but was found to have bought them on the street.

He added the knife was among his possessions put into a bag while moving house.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “There is no evidence that he was going to use it. Where exactly he was going – I am not entirely sure.”

The court heard that Clarke’s mother had thrown him out of the family home because of his poor behaviour, and he had not realised the knife was in a bag which he had hastily packed.

He then wandered around while under the influence of drink and drugs.

Tom Lloyd, defending, said: “This is a man who is desperate to get back in to work. He has taken a wrong turn, fallen in with the wrong crowd and things have spiralled.

“Hopefully, things can be nipped in the bud.”

Clarke said: “I am trying my hardest. I want to do what’s best, I really want to sort myself out. I am very, very sorry for what I’ve done.”

Magistrates imposed a three-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a 12-month community order and a 10-day rehabilitation activity.

Clarke was ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

Destruction orders were made for the knife and drugs.

The chairman of the bench said: “I never ceased to be amazed by people who insist on taking non-prescribed drugs.”