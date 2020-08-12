Fear of needles and failure to urinate led to unpaid work for a Haverfordwest man.

Peter Adam Jones, of Princess Royal Way, pleaded guilty to possession of Class A and C drugs when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, August 4.

Jones, 27, also admitted failing to provide a urine sample for analysis.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Jones appeared ‘heavily under the influence of something’, when he was found sitting in his parked vehicle on March 27.

Jones stated he had taken drugs after driving, and having parked up after finishing work. He was found to be in possession of 30 of Morphgesic tablets, two Diazepam tablets, and five Pregablin tablets.

The court heard that police followed Jones’ car on June 11, after spotting him straying over the white road markings.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “He was clearly under the influence of something. The officer says his eyes were closing as he was speaking to him.

“He was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit and failed the impairment tests at the station.”

Jones refused to provide a blood sample, stating he had a phobia of needles, and was given an hour to provide a urine sample, but failed.

Katy Hanson, defending, said Jones had substance misuse problems in the past.

“He spilt up with his partner and that caused things to go downhill. He has now sought help and gone back to his doctor.”

Miss Hanson added Jones was suffering from painful inflammation of his spine at the time of the offences, and had used the drugs for pain relief.

“It has got better but he was self-medicating at the time.”

Miss Hanson said Jones did not believe he would have been over the controlled drug limit when stopped by police.

“He panicked, he was worried about the prospect of needles. He tried to provide a sample but was unable to, possibly because of the panic he was feeling.”

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work.

He was banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay £260 in costs and surcharge.