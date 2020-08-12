FOUR generations of one family have braved the shave to raise over £2,000 for Cancer Research UK

They lost their lockdown locks in a garden hairdressing session on Sunday.

The family fundraiser was inspired by 81-year-old Pat Willars of Jameston, who had successful treatment for breast cancer in 1997.

One of her granddauchters, Lowri Lewis, who lives in Begelly, was just about to say goodbye to her own colourful curly mane of hair when she realised she could help the funds of a charity close to her family’s heart by collecting sponsorship for the shave.

Within days, she had enlisted not only Pat, but her mum Angie Lewis, 59 and her 10-year-old nephew, Haydn Clark of Llanteg.

The headshave took place in Angie’s garden in New Hedges, and was carried out by hairstylist Andrew Price, who also gave a generous donation to the cause.

Angie said: “We all felt really pleased afterwards, especially because it was in aid of such a good cause.

“Our target was to raise £1,500 and we’ve had such a great response from everybody that we’ve gone past the £2,000 mark. So now we’ll keep the fund open for a couple of weeks to see if we can get past £2,500.”

Further contributions can be made via Lowri’s Headshave Donation Page on Facebook.