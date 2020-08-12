Café culture will be served up in Pembrokeshire, thanks to a £100,000 bung from the council.

Supporting Pembrokeshire’s expanding Café Culture as government restrictions are gradually eased, the funding can be used to buy high quality outdoor furniture, canopies, igloo bubbles, barriers and seating areas for public spaces.

This funding made available through the Welsh Government Transforming Towns initiative can support businesses put social distancing measures in place in their outdoor spaces.

A total of £100,000 has been provided and will be awarded through grants of up to £1,000 (up to a maximum of 80per cent of eligible costs) per business.

Paul Miller, the Council’s Cabinet Member for economy, tourism, leisure and culture, said: “We want to support restaurants, bars and cafés to re-open safely. These grants for outdoor furniture will encourage that.”

“We would urge traders to apply for this grant to enhance their businesses.”

Deputy Minister for Housing and Local Government, Hannah Blythyn said: “Businesses such as cafes, bars and restaurants have been hit hard by Coronavirus.”

“These grants will support local businesses in our towns and district centres to reopen safely and meet the new challenges placed upon them by the pandemic. I encourage all eligible businesses to apply.”

For more details and guidance on the grant, visit the web page: pembrokeshire.gov.uk/business-advice-and-support/cafe-culture-grant

Grants are available for independent and small to medium-sized enterprises. Those that require additional licences or planning permission will need to apply for those as part of this grant process.