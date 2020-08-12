A GROUP of athletes have not let the coronavirus pandemic stop their love of running as they plan on covering the distance of an Ironman.

The Bald Haven Dynamo’s have already competed in an Everest challenge which has seen them raise over £4000 for their chosen charity Ty Hafan and on the weekend of August 22, the group will undertake the ‘Challenge 600’ in Broad Haven.

Each participant will complete their own Ironman Distance triathlon which all together will equal 600km.

Friends Andrew Devonald, Mathew Pritchard and Andrew Fisher had planned to take part in a number of events across Wales this year, but the coronavirus meant that these were not possible.

Mathew Pritchard said: “Bald Haven Dynamo’s was created after a group of us who enjoy participating in triathlon events – decided that in 2020 we would put our competing to good use to raise money for Ty Hafan, a children’s hospice which aims to meet all of the needs of life-limited children, young people and their families, at every step of their difficult journeys.

“However, once the Coronavirus took hold we were hit with a conundrum as race after race was cancelled and Ty Hafan needed the resources even more.

“So, we made the decision not to let the virus put a stop to our plans for raising vital funds for Ty Hafan and instead come up with our own. In June we all undertook an ‘Everesting’ challenge, each cycling 8800m ascent in one sitting - the equivalent to Mount Everest - up Alp D’Huez using the zwift cycling platform.”

The trio are determined to reach their £5000 fundraising target and will be bringing Ironman back to its routes with their self-supported swim, bike and run.

Any donations will be greatly appreciated Via Just Giving.