FISHGUARD'S Theatr Gwaun is hoping to reopen in November, after shutting its doors on March 18 as the coronavirus pandemic swept the UK.

Theatres and cinemas are now permitted to reopen in Wales, however the community-run theatre will remain in 'hibernation' until a possible autumn reopening.

An audience survey last month produced overwhelming support for reopening the venue for film screenings initially. Nearly 80 percent of respondents said they would come back to Theatr Gwaun for films if best practice guidelines are met such as a one-way entrance and exit system, two metre distanced seating, screens in the sales area, online ticketing and concessions and the wearing of face masks by staff and volunteers.

All measures are being given priority consideration as part of a current HSE review. Fundraising is in hand to undertake the work in the theatre, buy PPE and improve the online booking system.

Despite being closed, the theatre has not been dormant, an exciting new programme of film, live theatre, and arts events has been planned, as well as proposals to improve the theatre's facilities.

Sue Whitbread recently appointed as CEO at Theatr Gwaun is enthusiastic about the future, despite the pressure on the arts sector.

"Our magic ingredient is our volunteers, dedicated people in the community who are prepared to give their time to carry out the essential work," she said.

"Our new programme will have more live theatrical, musical entertainment and a variety of arts-based events in addition to film screenings. There will be more volunteering opportunities supporting productions behind the scenes and new front of house hospitality."

Plans are moving ahead with a major fund-raising campaign to create a flexible event space in the cafe and foyer area.

Funding to upgrade the heating system is in place thanks to a generous grant by town council and donations from people in the community, with work scheduled to begin in September.

The theatre is taking advice on how to improve the accessibility and comfort of the auditorium as well as the changes needed to comply with Covid -19 precautionary measures.

"We are working on a possible opening for film screenings from November this year," said Sue.

"It is likely there will only be a few new releases according to several national film associations we are in contact with, but along with Fishguard Film Society we are exploring the availability of critically acclaimed classic films.

"Next year we hope to stage many more live performances at Theatr Gwaun, cooperating with the excellent Best Foot Forward, FADDS , AberJazz an and other great theatrical and musical organisations throughout north Pembrokeshire."