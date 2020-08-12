An allegation of drink-driving at Kilgetty has been denied.
Sebastian Fear, of Greenway Road, Rumney, pleaded not guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Monday, August 10.
Fear, 28, is accused of driving a Rover 45 on the A477 at Kilgetty on March 7, with 56mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.
A trial date was listed for September 21, and Fear was released on unconditional bail.
Comments are closed on this article.