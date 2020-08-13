A Clunderwen man was found with two drugs in his blood after an altercation with a roundabout.

Reece Alan Ford, of Maes Y Bryn, Llandissilio, pleaded guilty to two charges of driving while over the controlled drug limit when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Monday, August 10.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said officers came across Ford’s Renault Clio after it collided with a roundabout on the A4076 at Johnston at 2am on January 28.

“Clearly it was an aggravating feature because it is evidence of impairment, and the drugs he had consumed affected his manner of driving.”

Ford, 21, was found to have two controlled substances in his blood.

The court heard that he was subject to a suspended sentence following a conviction at crown court.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said Ford had been half-way through his suspended sentence at the time of the offence, and had not been in trouble since.

“He has completed his curfew and unpaid work, he is doing well on his order and apart from this matter he is staying out of trouble.”

Magistrates banned Ford from driving for 22 months and fined him £120.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “It is a clear aggravating factor that you were clearly under the influence of drugs and had some kind of altercation at the roundabout.”