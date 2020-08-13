LIGHTNING lit up the sky across parts of Pembrokeshire last night as the Met Office extended its thunderstorm warning into Monday (August 17).
The yellow weather warning says some places are likely to see severe thunderstorms today (Thursday, August 13) but with significant uncertainty in location and timing throughout the week.
A Met Office spokesman said: “Areas of thunderstorms are expected to develop over England and Wales during Thursday. Some intense thunderstorms may occur, in some instances associated with torrential rain, large hail and frequent lightning, as well as strong gusty winds.
“Rainfall totals of 20-30 mm could fall in an hour, with some locations potentially receiving 40-60 mm in three hours, although these will be fairly isolated.
“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds “There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost. There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.”
