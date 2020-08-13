Pembrokeshire had the second-highest percentage of furloughed workers in Wales, the latest figures from the Treasury show.

In total 15,100 workers have been furloughed across Pembrokeshire, 33 per cent of the 45,600 eligible.

Pembrokeshire was joint second in the uptake of furlough, alongside Conwy and Flintshire - only Gwynedd was higher, with 34 per cent of eligible staff furloughed.

Self-employed people in Pembrokeshire, who were ineligible for furlough, have also accessed £15,200,000 worth of grants.

A total of 6,100 people out of the 8,200 eligible claimed the grants – which cover lost earnings – for an average of £2,500 each.

Stephen Crabb, Preseli Pembrokeshire MP, welcomed the support from the UK Government for his constituency but added that specific support is still needed for certain industries.

Mr Crabb said: “This year has been hugely challenging for people and businesses across Pembrokeshire, and these latest figures demonstrate the scale of support that the UK Government has put in place to support lives and local livelihoods.

“There will undoubtedly be hard times ahead, and certain industries will require a more focused support approach.

“But as we work to restart our economy, I have no doubt that the Government will continue to support people in our local community so our county, and the country, can get back on its feet.

“Schemes such as the hugely popular Eat Out to Help Out are already proving a huge success at getting customers back into local businesses.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said: “I recently set out the government’s next steps towards economic recovery and securing the UK’s long-term prosperity in our Plan for Jobs.

“As we embark on this next phase, the latest figures demonstrate that we are continuing to support jobs, incomes, and businesses across every part of the UK.”

Various groups have criticised the Government’s plans to end the furlough scheme in October, including Labour who said Mr Sunak would be making a “historic mistake” unless he abandons his “one-size-fits-all” approach to the phasing out of financial support.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Britain had entered its deepest recession since records began.