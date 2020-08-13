WORK to demolish former secondary school Sir Thomas Picton is well underway following lockdown delays.
Pictures showing parts of the Haverfordwest school being demolished illustrate that the project to build a £48.7million brand new school on the site is progressing.
Work to make a new access is also progressing alongside the Prendergast site at the A40 bypass where a 40mph speed limit has been in place for some time.
Morgan Sindall is the contractor for the pre-construction design services contract and the company had been on track with the demolition and asbestos removal, with it expected to take several months to complete.
Head of infrastructure and construction Darren Thomas said in May that uncertainty during the lockdown period has been “flagged up” so the situation is “positive as it stands, but not completely out of the woods.”
At a meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s cabinet in May members were also told that construction of the new school by October 2022 was still achievable.
It has also been agreed to invest a further £4.6million for a “state-of-the-art leisure provision” at the Prendergast site.