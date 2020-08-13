An accident during a drug-driver’s dash to a toilet block led to a 12-month ban from the road.
Joseph Alan Silverstone, of Pen y Cwm, pleaded guilty to driving while over the controlled drug limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates on Monday, August 10.
Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecutor, told the court Silverstone, 30, collided with another vehicle while driving a BMW along a back road between Middle Mill and Brawdy on his way to work at 8.37am on January 29.
When interviewed he stated he had been late for work and had been driving ‘a bit quicker’ than he should have been.
Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “It is an aggravating factor that there is evidence of impairment.”
The bench heard Silverstone was found to be just over the drug-drive limit.
Jonathan Webb, defending, said the incident had been dealt with by the insurance company.
“Mr Silverstone was a little bit late for work that day. He was travelling to Whitesands to assist with the rebuilding of the toilet block.”
Mr Webb added that Silverstone smoked cannabis 12 hours earlier, and the effects would have left his system.
“It would not have caused impairment. It was a very low reading. He has taken steps to reduce his cannabis use.”
Magistrates banned Silverstone from driving for a year and fined him £228.
He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.
