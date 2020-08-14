Indulging in a ‘little dab of the weed’ cost a drug-driver his licence and £442.

Jonathon Myles Griffiths, of Orchard Street, Carmarthen, pleaded guilty to three charges of driving while over the controlled drug limit and one offence of Class B drug possession when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Monday, August 10.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Griffiths’ Hyundai 4x4 was stopped by police on the Cleddau Bridge, at 3.40pm on February 9.

“They say when they spoke to him he appeared drowsy. The officers formed the opinion he might be under the influence of some drug.”

A roadside test was positive for cannabis and a bag containing 1.4 grams of the drug was found in the driver’s door compartment.

He stated at the scene: “I have a little dab every now and again of the weed.”

The court heard that Griffiths was stopped by officers at Cross Hands at 1pm on March 18, and his ‘mannerisms and behaviour’ led them to suspect he may be under the influence of a drug.

He was found to have break-down substances of cannabis and cocaine in his blood.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “It is an aggravating factor that he was under investigation for the first offence at the time.”

Jonathan Webb, defending, said Griffiths, 47, admitted all the offences at the first opportunity, and had been travelling to visit family members.

He added that Griffiths had been battling mental health issues throughout his adult life, and his driving licence was important to him as it enabled him to visit friends and family.

Magistrates ordered him to pay £442 in fines, costs and a surcharge and banned him from driving for three years.

A destruction order was made for the seized drugs.