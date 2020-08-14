Two new cases of the coronavirus were identified across the Hywel Dda Health Board area yesterday (August 13), the latest figures from Public Health Wales show (PHW).

Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion both had one new case of the coronavirus identified, while Pembrokeshire saw no new cases.

In the total, the Hywel Dda area has seen 1,200 cases confirmed to date - 303 in Pembrokeshire, 74 in Ceredigion and 823 in Carmarthenshire.

Across Wales, 18 new cases were confirmed to PHW from 5,455 tests. In total the country has seen 17,516 coronavirus cases to date.

No new deaths due to the virus were reported to PHW yesterday.

To date, 1,586 people have died of the virus in Wales.

Dr Robin Howe, Incident Director for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: "Public Health Wales supports today's Welsh Government announcement that, providing conditions remain stable, up to four households – an increase from two - will be able to join together to form an extended household from 22 August, and that a meal following a wedding, civil partnership or funeral will be allowed for up to 30 people indoors providing social distancing can be maintained.

"We also welcome the amendments to regulations making it make it obligatory for hospitality businesses and other settings to collect contact details of customers from next week. Collecting this information is essential for Wales' test trace protect strategy for testing the general public and preventing the spread of coronavirus.

"Advice on travelling abroad, including the latest information on quarantine requirements on returning home, can be found on the FCO website.

"Public Health Wales supports the recent announcement of the four UK Chief Medical Officers to extend the self-isolation period from seven to 10 days for those in the community who have symptoms or a positive test result. This will help provide additional protection to others in the community.

"Anyone with suspected symptoms of Covid-19 infection - a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a loss of smell or taste (anosmia) - must self-isolate and seek an urgent test.

"Confirmed cases must now isolate for 10 days, with members of their household isolating for 14 days until the risk of passing on further infection has gone. Combined, these simple but effective actions will ensure the virus does not spread.

Updates on current incidents

"Following a recent multi-agency Outbreak Control Team, and as a result of no further cases associated with the 2 Sisters factory in Llangefni, Anglesey, the outbreak control team has taken the decision to declare the outbreak over. Public Health Wales would like to thank all those involved in supporting the response to this incident.

"Following an Outbreak Control Team meeting on 12 August, there continues to be no evidence of widespread transmission in the Wrexham community.

"Finally, there is no significant update on the previously reported incident in Ebbw Vale.

Contact tracing and general information

"Contact tracing continues in Wales as part of the Welsh Government's Test, Trace, Protect strategy. Anyone who has a positive coronavirus test will be contacted by a team of contact tracers, and asked for details of everyone they have had close contact with while they have had symptoms.

"Please keep a note of your activities so you can easily remember your whereabouts on a given day, along with who you were in contact with.

"If you are asked to self-isolate, you should also comply with this request to prevent further spread of the virus.

"Tracers are trained staff and personal information that you provide will handled in line with data protection regulations and will not be shared widely.

"Further information about the symptoms of coronavirus is available on the Public Health Wales website, or members of the public can use the NHS Wales symptom checker.

"Anyone experiencing coronavirus symptoms can apply for a home testing kit by visiting gov.wales/coronavirus, or by calling the national 119 phone service.

"Anyone with suspected coronavirus should not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. They should only contact NHS 111 if they feel they cannot cope with their symptoms at home, their condition gets worse, or their symptoms do not get better after seven days.

"Only call 999 if you are experiencing a life-threatening emergency, do not call 999 just because you are on hold to 111. We appreciate that 111 lines are busy, but you will get through after a wait."

"Public Health Wales' user-friendly data dashboard takes information from a range of different sources. The total number of positive cases now includes those reported from non-NHS Wales laboratories, which are subject to ongoing de-duplication, refinement and reconciliation. This may result in fluctuation of the total positive cases as this process takes place."