A BOAT that had been reported missing has been found by the Coastguard.
HM Coastguard Dale posted that the boat, which had three people on board, had been due to enter Milford Haven on Wednesday (Aug 12).
Its last known location had been Lands End on Tuesday (August 11) and a search mission was launched.
Three teams covered all possible locations from Burton to Skomer Island but the whereabouts of the vessel remained unknown.
However, further searches led to the boat being discovered and it was established that all on board were safe and heading for their destination.
A spokesperson for the Maritime and Coastguard agency said: “HM Coastguard was called at 6.11pm on Wednesday, August 12, by a concerned member of the public reporting an overdue vessel.
“Dale coastguard rescue team carried out an extensive search with nothing found.
“Falmouth and Milford Haven Coastguard Operations Centres worked to establish communications with those on the vessel and established that all those onboard were safe and well and proceeding to their destination.”