Pembrokeshire County Council Leader, Councillor David Simpson, has provided a further coronavirus update for Friday, August 14.

He said: “Welcome to another of my weekly updates and (dare I say it) little by little our lives are very gradually returning to normal - or what passes for normal these days.

“Small steps they may be but steps nonetheless.

“The fitness suites at our leisure centres in Fishguard, Haverfordwest, Milford Haven, Pembroke and Tenby will be re-open from Monday (August 17).

“You must be a registered user of Pembrokeshire Leisure and book and pay for your gym slot in advance. Slots are one hour.

“You can register via the website: pembrokeshireleisure.co.uk or by calling 01437 775504, Monday to Thursday, 9 am to 3 pm.

“For more details please refer to the press release mentioned later in this update.

“Monday also sees the re-opening of the popular Manor House attraction at Scolton Manor with measures in place to keep everyone safe.

“A booking only ticketing system will be in operation to limit the numbers inside the property at any one time.

“And Monday is really a red letter day in Pembrokeshire as it sees the second phase of the re-starting of our library service.

“Limited computer access will be available to customers at libraries in Fishguard, Haverfordwest, Milford Haven, Pembroke Dock and Tenby.

“Again to safeguard the wellbeing of customers and staff alike, a booking system will be in operation.

“For more details on this - and the Scolton Manor House re-opening - please activate the links below to the respective press releases.

“So bit by bit, the services run by Pembrokeshire County Council are being reactivated in a carefully phased manner so as not to jeopardise public health.

“However, we must not become complacent. The coronavirus is still very active so please obey all the safety advice issued including that on social distancing.”