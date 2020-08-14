AN IMPRESSIVE pod of dolphins at play was caught on camera in Fishguard Bay on Thursday, August 13.
Fisherman Paul Walsh, of Walshie’s Shellfish, captured some 50 dolphins at play in the bay, coming incredibly close to his fishing boat.
He was out fishing for lobsters when he encountered the delightful creatures, seemingly unafraid of all the other vessels present at the busy port.
He was so surprised by the numbers he videoed them at play.
“I’ve never seen so many in the bay. Amazing experience,” said Paul.
The dolphins are believed to be common dolphins rather than bottle-nosed.
This is not the first time dolphins have been spotted in the bay, but not in anywhere near these numbers.
In January, a young dolphin trapped in Fishguard Harbour was closely observed by staff and volunteers from conservation charity Sea Trust, who hoped it would return to sea when the tide turned.
Back in 2016, police were informed after a boat owner harassed Fishguard Harbour's semi-resident dolphins.
The 2016 incident was the second within a week of people in boats chasing and harassing dolphins in and around Fishguard Harbour.