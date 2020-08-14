THE second phase of restarting Pembrokeshire’s library service will begin on Monday (August 17).

Limited computer access will be available to customers at libraries in Fishguard, Haverfordwest, Milford Haven, Pembroke Dock and Tenby.

To book the first session, customers must telephone one of the five libraries listed above. After that, they can either continue to book by phone or use the online booking form at: www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/libraries-reopening

Bookings will be on a first come, first served basis.

Customers will be limited to one 60-minute session per day with no option to extend that time but will be allowed to book up to a maximum of three sessions per week.

When using the public access personal computers (PCs) customers must adhere to the following guidelines:

• arrive no more than 10 minutes before their allocated timeslot

• on arrival they will be asked to sanitise their hands

• two-metre social distancing must be observed at all times

• printing is available but only if customers have the correct change.

• ban on use of the public access PCs if a customer - or a member of the customer’s family - is displaying Covid-19 symptoms

• during a session customers will not be allowed to access any other part of the library or its services.

Paul Miller, Pembrokeshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Economy, Tourism, Leisure and Culture, said: “We know that for many customers our libraries play an important role in ensuring that they are not digitally excluded.

“An appointment-only service strikes the right balance between resuming this crucial part of our service offer while ensuring the safety of both our customers and staff.

“I am delighted that we are entering the next phase in our journey towards our ultimate goal of re-opening all libraries across the county when it is safe to do so and we will announce further developments in due course.”

Phase one saw the introduction of a new Order and Collect service, which has proved to be very popular.

Orders can be placed online via the Order and Collect form at: www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/libraries-reopening or over the phone by contacting one of the five libraries operating the service namely: Fishguard, Haverfordwest, Milford Haven, Pembroke Dock and Tenby.

Library members who wish to return items currently out on loan can book an appointment to return those items by telephoning any of the five libraries previously mentioned.