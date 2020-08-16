HERE are five stories you may have missed from the past week
1. FISHGUARD'S Theatr Gwaun is hoping to reopen in November, after shutting its doors on March 18 as the coronavirus pandemic swept the UK.
2. A group of athletes from Broad Haven will be taking part in an Ironman challenge to raise money for Ty Hafan
3. Junior county cricket is set to receive a shake up after it was confirmed that Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire will be merging sides for representative training and matches.
4. TWO maritime charities and a cafe were found to be victims of thefts and burglaries in Tenby on Monday.
5. SOLVA'S 14th annual scarecrow trail took place during the first weekend of August with 23 children's book-themed characters adorning the village.