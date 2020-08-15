Mysterious disappearing boats, vessels almost colliding and yacht owners being pulled into the water have been covered in a report by the Port of Milford Haven.

Earlier this month the Port of Milford Haven (POMH) released the leisure safety digest 2019, which covers ‘smaller’ incidents on the waterway, to learn from past mistakes.

In the report, POMH revealed they had 58 port incidents and 129 near misses last year.

The report covered a boat that appeared and then disappeared near Hobbs point in late May 2019.

It was assumed the vessel had broken free of its moorings and was recovered by leisure users and attached to a vacant mooring.

The report said: “On investigation, the vessel could not be found on any Port database, nor with any of the commercial mooring areas or marinas.

“The next day a local search was conducted for the vessel, however it was nowhere to be found.”

Two months later the boat reappeared and after searching the database, the port could rind no information, labelling it a “mystery vessel”.

Several days later, the boat’s owner contacted the port, revealing he had picked a vacant mooring without checking the regulations, then left his vessel to return home several hundred miles away.

The Port’s document also outlines six near misses on the waterway, including one where a yacht passed within 20 meters of the Isle of Inishmore ferry.

On the near misses, the port said: “In at least one of these incidents decision making was impaired following a long and fraught passage involving food poisoning and sleep deprivation.”

Also in late May 2019, the owner of one yacht was pulled from his boat while moored at the Dale outer pontoon.

A failure in one of the vessel’s systems meant that the strength of the wind pulled him into the water.

Luckily, the man was wearing a lifejacket with a waterproof very high frequency radio in his pocket, which meant he could be quickly recovered from the water.

However, his yacht was blown across the bay to Musselwick, where it was later secured in deep water.

The report also covered five break downs, three boats trapped by low tide and a mast failure

The full report available here