A lonely, vulnerable pensioner has avoided being sent to prison for making nuisance calls, after agreeing to fund her own care package.

Ann Gateley, of Templeton, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Monday, August 10, having previously pleaded guilty to two charges of persistently using a public communication network to cause annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecutor, said Gateley, 73, appeared to be drunk when she called the police five times between 8.42am and 3.20pm on May 9.

Gately was advised to contact social services when she told the operator she needed help with food, and she later stated she was scared and wanted the police to attend.

“She was asking for help and crying and not making much sense.”

Gateley was told to stop dialling 999 or she could face arrest. She appeared before a district judge on May 11 who informed her he was considering custody as she had a history of similar offending, but adjourned sentencing with conditions.

She made nine further 999 calls on July 8, while appearing to be intoxicated, stating someone had let her dog out, then saying she was on the floor and unable to get up. She told the operator she had collapsed, but did not want an ambulance to be sent.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “A lot of what she said was incoherent due to the amount of alcohol she had consumed.”

“Clearly we have an elderly lady who the judge did not want to send to prison and she has committed a second offence during the period of deferment.”

The court heard that Gately had previously constantly declined any care package, but was now willing to accept professional support.

Tom Lloyd, defending, said: “This is an extremely sad case. Her health has deteriorated and she does not have the support she needs to care for her. She is unable sometimes, because of her health, to perform simple tasks.”

He added: “She gets lonely and consumes alcohol and calls the emergency services.”

“She is elderly, vulnerable, unwell and isolated, and someone who desperately needs support.”

The court heard a care package was ‘imminent’ but no date had been finalised, and Gateley stated she was willing to pay for daily care to be put in place immediately in the meantime.

Magistrates sentenced Gateley to 20 weeks in prison, suspended for six months, and ordered her to pay £298 in costs and a surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said custody had been suspended as Gateley was at high risk of Covid-19 in prison, adding care should be arranged as soon as possible.

“It appears on this occasion that you are prepared to accept help, and you have stated in court that you are prepared to arrange funding for carers at your own expense until further assistance can be put in place.”

He added: “We are trying to break the cycle where you keep appearing in court.”

“The court does not do social services’ work, we are trying to deal with this in the best interests of justice and you as an elderly lady who requires support.”