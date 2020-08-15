WREATHS have been lain at the war memorial on Fishguard Square and at Pembroke Castle today (Saturday) to commemorate VJ Day (Victory over Japan Day).
At 11am in Fishguard traffic stopped and a small crowd watched on as members of the Fishguard and Goodwick branch of the Royal British Legion laid a wreath and observed a two minute silence.
At the war mrmorial in Pembroke a flag bearer and wreath layer from the Pembroke branch of the Royal British Legion conducted a short ceremony.
"Today marks 75 years since VJ Day, and the end of the Second World War – a day to say thank you, and to remember," said a spokesperson for Pembroke Town Council.
"We remember those who fought for our freedoms, and returned back home.
"We remember those who fought for our freedoms, and didn’t return.
"We remember the sacrifices made by families, communities, and people right across the world who gave up so much.
"And as we remember, we say thank you."
The ceremonies marked the 75th anniversary of the day Japan surrendered, bringing the Second World War to an end after six years of fighting.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment