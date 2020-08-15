County Hall in Haverfordwest will be lit up in red, white and blue this evening to celebrate Victory over Japan Day (VJ Day).
The gesture at the headquarters of Pembrokeshire County Council commemorates the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.
“VJ Day marks a very important event in World War Two - the day Japan surrendered to the Allies after almost six years of war on 15th August 1945,” said council chairman, Dr Simon Hancock.
The building was lit up yesterday (Friday) and will be illuminated again tonight (Saturday, August 16) and tomorrow night (Sunday, August 16).
