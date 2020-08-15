THREE vehicles were seconds away from serious, possibly fatal, accident last Sunday evening, August 9, as a boulder dislodged from Treffgarne Iron Age Fort came hurtling 50 feet down onto the A40.

Owner of nearby Nanty-Coy Mill, Robin James also owns the land at Great Treffgarne Rock, which includes the Iron Age fort.

At around 5pm last Sunday evening he noticed a 'commotion' outside the mill and lots of cars parked outside.

The first driver was a nurse on her way home from Withybush. She had seen three men up on the fort who had dislodged a boulder. The rock fell 50 metres onto the road narrowly missing her vehicle.

Behind her was a family in a car followed by two young men in a works vehicle. The rock hit the crash barrier and broke up. The largest piece of the boulder, even after it had broken up on the way down, took two policemen to lift it off the road.

"It missed the cars by a matter of feet," said Robin. "Assuming these drivers were travelling at 30mph then they were less than a tenth of a second from it going through their windscreens.

"It's amazing that they spotted it and were able to avoid it. It doesn't bear thinking about.

"It could have been a very different Sunday. Thankfully everybody's safe."

Robin said that he had already taken steps to try and prevent people from going up onto the fort, which is on a permissive path.

I've tried desperately to stop people going up there for safety and because the archaeology up there is being destroyed," he said.

"When people are climbing over walls they are destroying the archaeology you don't know if the three lads were misbehaving or if they simply dislodged a rock. They didn't hang around. I went up there with the police but they weren't there."

Robin is holding a meeting with the relevant agencies next week to try and make a plan of action.

"We've had signs up asking people not to go up there it's private land," he said. "At the moment this is dangerous. We don't want people up there are around 9,000 vehicles going along the A40 each day.

"It's quite important that we get to the bottom of this. Was the rock pushed or dislodged by people going up there? Either way we're stopping people going up there

"The fort is untouched and it is in an amazing spot but if it's not safe we need to do something about it."

Robin is holding a meeting later this week with the relevant agencies to see what can be done about the situation. Until then he is urging people to stay away from the fort.

"Please do not go up there it may cost someone their lives," he said. "Last weekend it very nearly did."

Dyfed-Powys police confirmed they attended the road at Treffgarne at around 8pm last Sunday, August 9 to reports of a large boulder in the middle of the road.

"On attendance officers moved the rock out of the road which appeared to have come from a cliff side near old ruins," said a police spokesperson. "No damage was caused and no-one was injured."

"The area is known for landslides, and at present there is nothing to suggest that the rock was intentionally pushed into the road."

Anyone with any further information on the incident can visit bit.ly/DPPReportOnline, email contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, call 101, or get in touch anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired you can text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.