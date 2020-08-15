Have you been the victim of online or telephone fraud?

Have you been target with phishing emails or phone calls?

The scammers are out in force and whether it's offers of a fortune in Nigerian gold if you'll just share you bank details or if you're being asked to make an online payment to get a virus removed from your laptop that you didn't even know you had, even the most savvy can be vulnerable.

The golden rule is... if it sounds too good to be true it probably is.

Never give your bank account details to anyone who has contacted you in an unsolicited email or phone call. In fact never give your bank details to anyone, unless you know they are genuine. If in doubt contact your bank's fraud division - the team there will always be happy to help.

For more advice on how to avoid fraud and scams, or what to do if you think you're a victim log on to: https://www.gov.uk/report-suspicious-emails-websites-phishing

And if you've received a phone call or a letter that left you convinced it was a scam share the details here and warn others.