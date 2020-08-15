Two new cases of coronavirus were reported in the Hywel Dda Health Board area today (Saturday).

Both cases were recorded in Carmarthenshire, with no new cases reported in Pembrokeshire or Ceredigion, according to Public Health Wales.

Across the three counties a total of 292 tests for the virus were carried out.

In all of Wales 27 new cases of coronavirus were recorded today bringing the total number of recorded cases to 17,543.

One more coronavirus related death was recorded in Wales today, bringing the total number of fatalities to 1,587.

Dr Christopher Williams, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said:

“Public Health Wales supports the Welsh Government decision that from 22 August, and providing conditions remain stable, up to four households will be able to join together to form a single extended household, and that a meal following a wedding, civil partnership or funeral will be allowed for up to 30 people indoors providing social distancing can be maintained.

“We also welcome the amendments to regulations making it obligatory for hospitality businesses and other settings to collect contact details of customers from next week. This information is essential for Wales’ Test, Trace, Protect strategy for testing the general public and preventing the spread of coronavirus.

“We would remind the general public that as of 4am today anyone who arrives in Wales from Aruba, France, Malta, Monaco, the Netherlands and Turks and Caicos, or who has visited or made a transit stop in any of those countries or territories, will be required to isolate for 14 days. Advice on travelling abroad, including the latest information on quarantine requirements on returning home, can be found on the FCO website.

"Anyone with suspected symptoms of COVID-19 infection - a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a loss of smell or taste (anosmia) - must self-isolate and seek an urgent test.

"Confirmed cases must isolate for 10 days, with members of their household isolating for 14 days until the risk of passing on further infection has gone. Combined, these simple but effective actions will ensure the virus does not spread.

“Contact tracing continues as part of the Welsh Government’s Test, Trace, Protect strategy. Anyone who has a positive Coronavirus test will be contacted by a team of contact tracers, and asked for details of everyone they have had close contact with while they have had symptoms.

“Please keep a note of your activities so you can easily remember your whereabouts on a given day, along with who you were in contact with.”