A Pembroke Dock woman was more than double the drink-drive limit when she collided with a car on her way to a shop.

Pearl Parsell, of Milton Terrace, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when she appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, August 11.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police were called to a traffic collision in Meyrick Street, Pembroke Dock, at around 7pm on October 20.

Parsell, 51, appeared to be under the influence of alcohol when officers spoke to her, as she was unsteady on her feet and her speech was slurred.

She was unable to provide a breath sample at the scene due to injuries to her ribs and arm from a fall the previous day, and was wearing a sling. She admitted her doctor had advised her not to drive.

Parsell was found to have 183mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood, more than double the legal limit of 80mg.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “Her arm was in a sling, so clearly she should not have been driving, because she would not be able to have full control of the car.”

She stated she could not remember why she had been driving, then said she was going to a local shop.

“She remembered crossing the white line and colliding with the other vehicle, which was coming the other way.”

Jonathan Webb, defending, said Parsell was previously of clean character, and had been fully compliant with the police officers.

He added she suffered from health problems as a result of alcohol abuse, and had sought professional support.

She had already surrendered her licence to the DVLA.

“She has never been in trouble before. She had an accident and has done everything she can to sort her problems out.”

Magistrates fined Parsell £140 and ordered her to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

She was banned from driving for 20 months.

Parsell apologised to the bench as she left the dock.