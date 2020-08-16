STAFF at a Pembrokeshire restaurant have said they are thinking of pulling out of the governments Eat Out to Help Out scheme, due to rude behaviour from customers.

The team at the Paddock Inn in Penally, near Tenby, has said staff are experiencing 'extreme levels of rudeness, lack of understanding, and complete impatience' from recent customers.

It also said that the restaurant has been damaged on more than one occasion recently due to parents 'not controlling their children'.

Due to coronavirus restrictions the restaurant can only have one chef working in the kitchen because of its size and layout.

It has also advertised for more waiting and bar staff but has had no luck as applicants have not got back with start dates.

"That aside our team have persevered in order to accommodate those looking to get a highly discounted meal, which has brought them nothing but grief," a spokesperson for the restaurant posted on social media.

"The government's scheme doesn't really do much for us as the custom is already there but we decided to do it for you.

"However, we are seriously considering pulling the plug on this due to the extreme levels of rudeness, lack of understanding, and complete impatience of some of our recent customers."

The restaurant said that during the Eat Out to Help Out promotional period from Monday to Wednesday, there is 'almost always' a wait on food which is explained to customers when they book and when they place their orders at the bar.

"If you are incapable of understanding this then go and get a table elsewhere in Tenby," said the spokesman.

"You will likely find that there is also a wait there as this is natural when operating with less staff.

"We are currently discussing amongst ourselves whether or not to continue with the scheme as it is simply not fair to expose our staff to the kind of behaviour that we have seen this week.

"We will of course notify every booking should we decide to cancel."